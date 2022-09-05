Trump's request for special master in raid case granted in part by U.S. court -filing

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday granted in part former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review documents the FBI seized from his Florida home in August, a court filing showed.

