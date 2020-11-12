Trump’s Post-Election Purge Reaches US Cybersecurity Agency

Key cybersecurity officials are exiting (or expecting to be fired from) the U.S. government’s cyber threat protection agency as President Donald Trump’s post-election purge continues.

Reuters reported Thursday the Homeland Security Department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) director, Christopher Krebs, expects to be fired by the president. His deputy, Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Bryan Ware, resigned under pressure Thursday.

Krebs has been one of the few Trump administration officials pushing back against misinformation surrounding election security. White House staff bristled at his agency’s “Rumor Control” website, according to Reuters.

CISA’s relevance to the crypto space comes most immediately through its occasional flagging of vulnerabilities and bugs on the Bitcoin network. Krebs has also spoken about the threats of ransomware.

