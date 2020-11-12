Cryptocurrencies

Trump’s Post-Election Purge Reaches US Cybersecurity Agency

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Christopher C. Krebs, director of the Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Key cybersecurity officials are exiting (or expecting to be fired from) the U.S. government’s cyber threat protection agency as President Donald Trump’s post-election purge continues.

  • Reuters reported Thursday the Homeland Security Department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) director, Christopher Krebs, expects to be fired by the president. His deputy, Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Bryan Ware, resigned under pressure Thursday.
  • Krebs has been one of the few Trump administration officials pushing back against misinformation surrounding election security. White House staff bristled at his agency’s “Rumor Control” website, according to Reuters.
  • CISA’s relevance to the crypto space comes most immediately through its occasional flagging of vulnerabilities and bugs on the Bitcoin network. Krebs has also spoken about the threats of ransomware.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular