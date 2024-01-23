Trump's Online Tirade Against Jean Carroll Could 'Cost Him Dearly,' Says His Niece: 'He Is So Cruel, And So Narcissistic'

Donald Trump is embroiled in a legal mess, and on Monday he did not do himself a favor by launching a tirade against the plaintiff, Jean Carroll, on social media. Weighing in on the development, the former president’s niece Mary Trump said this could cost him dearly.

What Happened: In a span of merely 13 minutes, Donald Trump attacked Carroll on Truth Social platform, which is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, an “incredible 42 times,” Mary Trump said in a substack post. The former president even called Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is trying the case, as a “Democratic operative,” she said.

Mary Trump, a psychologist, noted that her uncle is scheduled to face a jury that is meeting to determine the damages he owed the writer for defaming her.

Additionally, in a campaign speech Donald Trump said the sexual assault lawsuit from Carroll was “fabricated” even as he was already found “definitively liable” by another jury, said Mary Trump. “This will almost certainly cost him,” she said.

“Because he is currently being sued a second time for defaming E. Jean Carroll. And he continues to defame her.”

Although Donald Trump needn’t face Carroll in court, Mary Trump said he would show up.

“But he is so cruel and so narcissistic, he thinks it will work in his favor to show up in court to intimidate the woman he raped — who is, by the way, beyond intimidation,” the psychologist said. She noted that Carroll has already been awarded $5 million in the sexual assault lawsuit and she has filed for another $10 million in damages for defamation.

“With these new comments… that number could become much bigger,” Mary Trump said.

“And we must use his [potential] defeat to help end his campaign.”

Why It’s Important: The defamation trial was postponed on Monday by Judge Kaplan after one juror reported being sick and was sent home. The trial won’t resume until Wednesday, CNN reported, citing court official Joseph Pecorino.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on the last leg of his campaign ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary elections scheduled for Tuesday.

With credible contenders such as businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropping out of the GOP primary race and endorsing Donald Trump, the former president’s lead over Nikki Haley, the only major contender in the fray, has swelled, according to opinion polls.

