Trump's Niece Slams RFK Jr. For Hiring Anti-Vaxxer As Communications Director: 'Can't Afford To Let Him Siphon Votes From President Biden'

With the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots playing a significant role in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump on Tuesday delved into reports of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) being investigated for his role in the unsavory incident and Robert Kennedy Jr., appointment of an allegedly Jan. 6 rally leader as communications director.

Kennedy – Anti-science Zealot: Kennedy announced anti-vaccine activist Del Bigtree as his communications director, Mary Trump said the presidential candidate’s new appointee was a speaker at the Jan. 6 MAGA Freedom rally.

Sharing a video, she said, ”A block from the Capitol, Del Bigtree took to the same stage as convicted seditionist/Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes, just moments after Donald told a MAGA audience to ‘fight like hell.’"

Bigtree now called his new position with Kennedy’s long-shot presidential campaign his ”greatest opportunity to date,” Mary Trump said.

”Just like Donald, RFK Jr. takes every opportunity to spread conspiracy theories, sow distrust, and ignite fear and division, rather than promoting unity,” she said, adding, “Robert F. Kennedy must be exposed. We cannot afford to let him siphon votes from President Biden.”

The psychologist also said, ”RFK paints himself a champion of forgotten voices, but I only hear echoes of anti-science zealotry.”

‘Very Bad News’ For Sen. Johnson: Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Kenneth Chesebro reportedly told federal investigators that Johnson delivered fake elector certificates to the staff of then Vice President Mike Pence to replace President Joe Biden’s legitimate electors, before the Congress tallied the electoral vote count, Mary Trump said in a new substack post.

”It’s very bad news” for the senator, she said.

Johnson reportedly defended himself by stating that his involvement spanned a couple of statements and in the end, those elector certificates weren’t delivered.

Citing legal opinion, Mary Trump said, ”The duration of Johnson’s attempts to assist Donald's coup doesn’t matter to prove most crimes, including conspiracy.” She noted that Chesebro was now cooperating with prosecutors in three states and that since state sentences cannot be pardoned by a president, ”Johnson can NOT be pardoned by Donald or any future Republican traitor in the White House.

”Thanks to the January 6 Committee's thorough investigation via 10 public hearings, 800 depositions, and millions of pages of records, prosecutors have what they need to hold Donald and his accomplices accountable,” Mary Trump said.

”They should charge Ron Johnson with conspiracy – just as they charged Donald,” she added.

