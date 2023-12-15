Trump's Niece Says Republicans Should Be 'Very Concerned' About One Shady Aspect of James Comer's Shell Company Deal: 'I'm Waving The Red Flag Anyway'

Following a media report that said House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) owned a shell company along with a major political donor, Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump weighed in on the revelation.

This assumes importance because the Comer is pushing for impeaching President Joe Biden over a year-long investigations into the business dealings of the president’s family members.

What Happened: Comer’s shell company, Farm Team Properties, is owned by his wife in order to keep it from Congress’ financial disclosure forms, Mary Trump said in a substack post, citing the AP report.

“Just because Republican hypocrisy occurs with the regularity of the sunrise doesn't mean we shouldn't be shocked by this – Comer's behavior is EXACTLY what he accuses the Biden family of doing,” said Mary Trump, who is a psychologist.

“Comer – whose other assets are, according to him at least, ‘meticulously documented’ – is using his shell company to cover up the fact that he co-owns land with mega-donor,” she added.

Mary Trump said Republicans should also be very concerned about “another shady aspect” of the land deal Comer was hiding. The shell company, which held only $50,000 to $100,000 in assets in 2015, has seen the value of the assets jump to as much as $1 million in 2022, she noted.

“Comer appears dead set on hiding his own sweetheart deals because he knows they would raise red flags with the same Congressional authorities he himself is weaponizing against our president,” Mary Trump said.

“Sorry, James. I'm waving the red flag anyway,” she added.

Comer, meanwhile, put out a post on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the AP report. Sharing an image showing himself in a farm in part of it and Joe Biden and Hunter Biden grinning above CEF Energy Chairman Ye Jianming, the Republican representative captioned it as “My Family Business / Biden Family Business.” CEFC Energy is the Chinese firm that allegedly paid the the Bidens at least $6.1 million in 2017 and 2018 shortly after Hunter Biden sent a threatening text to one of its executives.

My Family Business / Biden Family Business pic.twitter.com/zNOTVirA7f

— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 14, 2023

Giuliani May Have To Pay ‘Tremendous’ Price: In a separate post, Mary Trump commented on Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s announcement that he was cancelling his court appearance on Thursday and would not testify in the s $48 million defamation case brought against him by two Georgia election workers.

“The real reason Giuliani won't testify is he seems to suffer from the same ailment afflicting my uncle: they just can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble whenever they open their mouths,” she said.

Giuliani's decision not to testify, Mary Trump said, could backfire, if the jury holds it against him. Although he is not required to testify, the court will take note of his attorneys breaking of their promise that their client would testify.

“For him [Giuliani], $48 million is a catastrophic sum of money. In fact, the total amount, say his attorneys, would be the ‘civil equivalent of the death penalty,” she said.

“Rudy's case will end with a ruling in which Rudy will pay a tremendous price for holding water for my uncle, Mary Trump said, adding that he would be “remembered simply as one more pathetic man who who lost everything, solely for the promise of being Donald's lapdog.”

