Trump's Niece Says Potential Jim Jordan Speakership Would Have Been 'Greatest Stain' On Politics Since Her Uncle's Election, Says Jordan Is A 'Belligerent, Rude Slinger Of Conspiracy Theories'

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, weighed in on the stalemate around the election of the House Speaker in a new Substack post published on Friday.

What Happened: The “abbreviated speakership” of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) is “an apt description of the Republican party’s dysfunction,” said Mary Trump, who is also a psychologist.

McCarthy, according to Mary Trump, became speaker because he is one of the “most craven and cynical powerbrokers” the GOP has every known. He “gave away too much to the fanatical extremists, resulting in his short-lived tenure, she said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OHIO), whose speakership bid ended after losing 25 Republican votes, is even less fit than McCarthy, the psychologist said. “He's also a belligerent, rude, slinger of conspiracy theories who protects and enables sexual predators,” she said.

The former president’s niece called Jordan “remarkably unaccomplished,” as she noted that Jordan has passed zero bills in his 16 years in Congress. “Jordan's seat is safe in perpetuity, at least until Ohio gets its act together, but we now know definitively that he will never be Speaker,” she said.

Jordan lost the third round by secret ballot on Friday. Mary Trump said that, had he won the speakership, it would have been the “greatest stain on our politics” since the Republican party elevated Donald Trump.

She branded Jordan as an “ultra-extremist” who founded the Freedom Caucus. After losing more votes during the second ballot on Thursday, Jordan and his allies engaged “in the same kind of bullying and threats” Donald Trump has used, she said.

Mary Trump also noted that only a small minority of Republicans did not support Jordan, with 200 of his colleagues throwing their weight behind him. “Normalizing Republican extremism gives the party cover to do more harm to democratic norms and processes,” she said. “There are no adults, no moderates, no pro-democracy Republicans left,” she added.

Biden’s Feat Underplayed: Mary Trump also slammed the Republican’s obsession with President Joe Biden’s age, while entirely ignoring his accomplishments and making them seem “ordinary or somehow underwhelming.”

She noted that Biden, in the last two and a half years of his first term, has created over 13 million jobs, decreased the unemployment rate to a 50-year low, appointed over 145 judges to the federal bench, passed the first major piece of gun legislation in 30 years, signed the Inflation Reduction Act and enabled Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies.

Biden’s first term, under normal circumstances, would have been considered “stellar,” but, considering what he inherited from the Trump administration, it has been “nothing short of extraordinary,” she said. The current president inherited “three intersecting and potentially democracy-destroying crises,” namely COVID-19, the economy and the “Big Lie” that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, she added.

Mary Trump Moots New Plan: A handful of “sane, pro-democracy Republicans” would be enough to make Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) the speaker, Mary Trump said. A simple majority of 217 votes is required for a win in the House, which has 221 GOP members and 212 Democrats, with two seats vacant.

“But there are no sane, pro-democracy Republicans,” Mary Trump said.

“Turning to Democrats for help in keeping the government open is what got Kevin McCarthy fired in the first place,” she added. “Don't expect any Republican who wants to get re-elected to make the same mistake.”

“Hakeem Jeffries and the united Democratic caucus in the House have it exactly right—the Republicans, through their cynical, anti-government, policy-free agenda have brought this country to its knees rendering the U.S. that much weaker in the face of unfolding and complex international conflicts,” Mary Trump said. The conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Hamas have “serious, far-reaching implications” for the future of U.S., she said.

“Steady, strong American leadership is more necessary than ever,” she added.

