Trump's Niece Says Newly Released Audio Is 'Key Evidence' That Could Convict Her Uncle And 'His Pathetically Inflated Sense Of Himself'

A recent recording from an interview with former President Donald Trump has shed more light on his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The interview, which ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl conducted for his book "Tired of Winning," raises significant questions about the former president's alleged role in the insurrection.

During the interview, Trump tells Karl that he could have stopped the riot that took place but that the Secret Service prevented the former president from doing so.

"I wanted to go back. I was thinking about going back during the problem to stop the problem, doing it myself," Trump is heard telling Karl. "Secret Service didn’t like that idea too much."

"And I could’ve done that. And you know what? I would have been very well received," Trump added.

Following the release of the recording, the former president's niece, Mary Trump, said on Friday in a Substack post that the leaked audio was "explosive evidence" that could have profound implications on her uncle's Jan. 6 case.

"I know from personal experience that Donald can’t help but bluster himself into trouble," Mary Trump wrote, adding that "former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rogers thinks this audio could be key evidence in Jack Smith’s January 6 case."

In outlining Rogers' argument against her embattled uncle, Mary Trump added that, by his own admittance, Donald Trump knew that those involved in the insurrection were his supporters and that they were at the Capitol to do what he wanted.

"You might think Donald will never be held accountable," Mary Trump wrote in ending her blog post. "But I know Donald personally. And I can tell you his Achilles' heel – his pathetically inflated sense of himself. Exploiting that is Jack Smith’s pathway to a conviction."

