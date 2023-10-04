Trump's Niece Says Her Uncle Won't Replace McCarthy As House Speaker Because It 'Requires Work,' Agrees GOP Is 'Broken'

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump weighed in on the two events that played out in the political arena on Wednesday, namely the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) and the limited gag order imposed on her uncle by Judge Arthur Engoron.

McCarthy’s Ignominious Exit: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had to work with similarly narrow margins and yet never faced the kind of humiliating recall experienced by McCarthy, said Mary Trump in a substack post late Tuesday. Pelosi in fact kept her caucus unified and managed to pass meaningful legislation, she added.

Calling Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as soon-to-be-speaker, Mary Trump lauded him for “holding the line and exposing House Republicans for the undisciplined, anti-government thugs they are.”

Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession, also re-upped former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood’s view that it’s not American politics that is broken but “what is broken, very specifically, is the Republican party.”

The ex-president’s niece also took a potshot at the short-lived tenure of McCarthy in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Kevin McCarthy served as speaker for approximately 27 Scaramuccis,” she said. Mooch or Scaramucci is a humorous unit of measurement, which takes after the 10-day stint of financier Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director in 2017.

She also ruled out Donald Trump’s success in assuming speakership. “Donald will not replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker,” she said, adding, “Being Speaker requires work.”

Worst Legal Order: Mary Trump also offered her thoughts on the gag order issued against Donald Trump. Engoron rebuked the former president after the former president attacked his clerk in a social media post on Tuesday and forbade the parties from making any future comments about his staff.

The psychologist said, “This gag order is the worst possible legal order for Donald — worse than taking away his phone.”

Donald Trump is facing a civil lawsuit in New York, as Attorney General Letitia James is looking to get a ban on the former doing business in the state. In a summary judgment, Engoron ruled last week that Donald Trump and his family business had fraudulently inflated property and asset values.

