Trump's Niece Says Her Uncle, Not Jim Jordan, Was 'BIG Loser' After Scalise Nominated As House Speaker: 'Grip Over Republican Party Is Eroding Faster Than His Net Worth'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OHIO), who had the backing of former president Donald Trump, failed to get the Republican party’s nomination as the GOP members in a secret ballot backed House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as the party’s nominee for the speaker post.

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump commented on the development in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

What Happened: “There was one BIG loser today and it wasn’t Jim Jordan. It was Donald [Trump],” said Mary Trump in the post. The former president’s niece is a psychologist by profession and is also the host of the “Mary Trump Show” podcast.

“Donald [Trump] today learned once again that his endorsement means nothing – or even better—spells doom for whoever accepts it,” she said. She also noted that the former president’s “grip over the Republican Party is eroding faster than his net worth.”

Mary Trump’s comments about her uncle’s net worth come close on the heels of him being booted out of the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Donald Trump’s net worth fell by 9% to an estimated $2.6 billion, leaving him $600 million shy of the cut-off set for making it to the list.

In a scathing attack, Mary Trump also said her uncle is a “cheap conman still charging for his cheap product, but a lot of people aren't buying it anymore.”

See Also: Trump’s Niece Agrees Jim Jordan Is A ‘Criminal Conspirator’ And Deserves ‘Handcuffs, Not The Speaker’s Gavel’

Why It’s Important: Jordan’s snub, despite being backed by Donald Trump, comes at a time the latter is facing multiple legal challenges, including four federal indictments and a civil case in New York. The former president is still leading in the opinion polls for clinching the Republican nomination for the 2024 general election.

Donald Trump is said to be facing a tough year ahead as multiple cases come up for trial next year, potentially handicapping his campaign. Although the right wing of the GOP has thrown its weight behind him, centrists and those disillusioned with his multiple cases could be waiting for the right opportunity for an open rebellion against him. His co-candidates in the primary race, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence have not shied away from taking a dig at him during their campaigns.

Read Next: Best Penny Stocks

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.