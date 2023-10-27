Trump's Niece Says Her Uncle Is 'Actively Engineering A Coup' Through Johnson As House Speaker: 'Everything Will Have Been Rigged In Advance'

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump in a new post slammed Republicans for unanimously electing Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has served less than eight years in Congress and has limited leadership experience, as the House Speaker.

What Happened: Many Republicans weren’t aware of who Johnson was or his “extreme religious views and bigotry,” Mary Trump, a psychologist, said. The reason why they threw their weight behind him in part was due to the 22 days of infighting within the GOP ranks over the choice of candidate for the speaker post. “The Party wanted it to be done,” she said.

Also, there wasn’t a moderate Republican in Congress and they were either “extremists” or “ultra-extremists,” the former president’s niece said.

“And suddenly having a Speaker of the House feels infinitely worse and more dangerous than not having one,” Mary Trump said. Johnson, who is now second in line to the presidency and by extension the second most politically powerful person in the U.S. is a “religious extremist,” she added.

Johnson, Mary Trump said, sounded more like a “Christian revivalist” in his acceptance speech, stating that his ascension has been “ordained by God.”

The psychologist, who hosts the Mary Trump podcast and the Deep Dives interview series, said she was “so tired of the Republican Party shoving religion down our throats.” “Johnson, who is in favor of a total, nationwide abortion ban, is a viciously homophobic, misogynistic bigot,” she added.

She also recalled Johnson’s views from 2016 that the separation of church and state wasn’t part of the Constitution and that the U.S. is a “biblical republic.”

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says ‘Election-Denying MAGAT’ Mike Johnson 2nd In Line To Presidency: ‘Fascists Are Now In Charge’

Not Any Better On Secular Front: Mary Trump also took exception to Johnson’s views on secular matters. She noted that the new speaker wants to cut Medicare and claimed that Social Security is a “Ponzi” scheme and catastrophic climate change is a hoax. Johnson has described the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot as a “legitimate” protest, she added.

Johnson not only did not vote to certify the 2020 election, he also gave the big lie the “patina of legal legitimacy,” the psychologist said. In doing this, he relied on the “independent state legislature” theory, which claims states have the authority to overrule state courts in matters relating to the Elections Clause, she noted.

To make matters worse, Johnson considers Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OHIO), who failed to clinch the election in three tries, as his mentor, Mary Trump said.

The reasons why Johnson won are that there isn’t one Republican Congressman who has any principles and that there is no mechanism in place in a closely divided government to hold even the “most vile actors” against the government, accountable, she added.

A Positive For Donald Trump: Donald Trump is “actively engineering the next coup,” Mary Trump said, adding that “that is the end goal of this broken, democracy-weakening travesty in the House.” She said that Johnson would now do anything in his power to ensure Donald Trump gets back into the White House irrespective of whom Americans choose.

Mary Trump said she sees Johnson’s win as a win for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whom she described as the one who single-handedly destroyed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and wins for Jordan and Donald Trump.

“Much more importantly, it's a loss for us, for democracy, and a blow to the Democrats' chances of retaining the White House in 2024,” she added.

Mary Trump said she now sees literally nothing Republicans will find to disqualify her uncle. “Everything will have been rigged in advance,” she said. That said, the psychologist said Johnson might not be the speaker on Jan. 6, 2025, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will likely occupy the post.

Read Next: Best Penny Stocks

Photo via Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.