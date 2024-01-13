Trump's Niece Says He Deserves To Be Criminally Prosecuted: 'He Remains A Real And Serious Threat To This Country'

Former President Donald Trump won a court case on Thursday that had been going on for more than five years. He had been accused of misleading people into investing in a company that sold big, old-fashioned videophones.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield to dismiss the case marks a disappointment for the plaintiffs' lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, reported Bloomberg. The case, previously deemed unsuitable for the Manhattan court, involved accusations against Trump, his children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and a Trump Organization affiliate. The lawsuit claims that the Trumps endorsed a company's product in return for undisclosed multi-million dollar payments. The product, a videophone priced at $499, was purportedly a standard computer with a webcam.

Kaplan also represents New York writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation lawsuit against Trump, which is scheduled for trial next week

Amid these legal entanglements, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, shared her viewpoint in her latest Substack post titled "Donald Hit with Fraud Allegations, He's Accused Of Swiping Millions" on Saturday.

"It’s probable that Donald will soon owe even more damages to E. Jean Carroll. Experts speculate that he is also at risk of losing Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower, both of which are owned by his business," Mary Trump said.

"Donald has had a historically bad January, which he deserves, but these allegations deserve to see the light of day. Everyone should know about every single one of his transgressions — and if this civil fraud ends up in a different venue, and amounts to a crime, he should be criminally prosecuted as well," she added.

In her post, she also said, "We should take a moment to celebrate every time Donald is held even slightly accountable and the rule of law holds, but he remains a real and serious threat to this country."

