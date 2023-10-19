Trump's Niece Says Ex-President Should Trademark The Word 'Loser' As Jim Jordan Fails To Clinch House Speakership Again

The ongoing stalemate regarding the House Speaker election continues to amuse Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump.

The psychologist shared her thoughts on the limited votes received by the Republican candidate, Representative Jim Jordan (R-OHIO) — who was backed by her uncle — during the second round of voting held on Wednesday.

What Happened: After failing to secure sufficient votes to win the Speaker position in the first round of the election held on Tuesday, Jordan’s second attempt on Wednesday met with a similar fate, as his vote count decreased in the second round.

In the initial round, 20 Republicans and all Democrats voted against Jordan. Republicans currently hold a narrow lead of 9 seats in the House, with the party composition at 221:212, and two seats remain vacant.

During the second round of elections, Jordan’s vote tally fell to 199, as two more GOP members opposed his candidacy.

Mary Trump responded to an NBC News post which noted that Jordan’s 199 votes marked the “first time in 100 years that the majority nominee received fewer than 200 votes.”

The media outlet also pointed out that in 1923, Frederick Gillet received 197 votes on the first ballot and required an additional 8 rounds of voting to ultimately secure victory.

Referring to her uncle’s endorsement of Jordan for the Speaker position, Mary Trump added, “Loser. Donald should get this word trademarked.”

Why It’s Important: The third round of voting is scheduled for Thursday, and Jordan needs the support of at least 217 out of the 221 GOP House members to win the election. He expressed confidence in securing the necessary votes, stating, “We’re just going to keep talking to members,” as reported by NBC News.

Former Republican Congressman and political analyst John Kasich recently proposed a plan to break the stalemate. He called for a coalition of Democrats and Republicans to elect a leader capable of bridging the divides on both sides and restoring the functionality of Congress.

In response to his proposal, Mary Trump highlighted that none of the Republicans voted for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) in either 2007 or 2021.

The ongoing deadlock has left the House in a state of uncertainty, at a time when geopolitical tensions are escalating, and economic uncertainties persist.

