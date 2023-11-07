Trumps Niece Says Ex-President May 'Not Well Have Any Homes' After NY Civil Fraud Testimony: 'It's Over'

Former President Donald Trump testified in the New York fraud civil case on Monday and his niece and psychologist Mary Trump weighed in on his testimony and its potential impact on his election chances.

What Happened: “Donald is f**ked,” Mary Trump said on X, formerly Twitter as she reposted former Department of Justice attorney Andrew Weissmann’s post. The ex-DOJ staffer said New York Attorney General Letitia James got Donald Trump to agree that the financial statements and his personal guaranty were to induce banks to lend money. “Key fact for this fraud case,” he added.

Sharing a video of Donald Trump making the motion of zipping his lips when a reporter asked how it was going, Mary Trump said, “That is the first time Donald EVER lumbered away from a bunch of cameras and microphones in his life.”

When the former president was asked whether he prepared the financial statements in 2021, he said he was so busy in the White House, warding off Russia and China and keeping the country safe, Mary Trump noted. Incidentally, Joe Biden took over as the president in January 2021. Taking a dig at the corporate media, which invariably plays up Biden’s age whenever he makes gaffes, the psychologist said, “Imagine the coverage this would be getting if Donald were 80.”

Mary Trump also shared excerpts of an interview in which she hosted “Call To Activism” activist and attorney Joe Gallina Monday’s testimony “could not have been any worse for Donald Trump, the guest said.

“Donald said everything wrong. He had the worst temperament he possibly could,” Gallina said. He noted that learned attorneys tweeted in caps lock as they were stunned by the admissions Donald Trump made, he added.

The prosecutors came with the aim to prove two things and they did it, the activist said. “Donald you are screwed. It’s over. You have finally been made to answer for your lies,” he said.

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump’s adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have already testified in the case and his daughter Ivanka Trump is due to testify on Wednesday. The lawsuit pertains to the inflation of the value of the assets and real estate by the former president and his family, who run the Trump organization.

In the interview with Gallina, Mary Trump suggested her uncle might have to lose his Mar-a-Lago residence and end up homeless. “Donald, I know you are going to be going through a lot and you may not well have any homes,” she said.

Replying to her Gallina said the one hope for Donald Trump now is that “he loses his other trials – to end up in prison. Because at least there, they'll feed him."

Donald Trump is also facing four criminal indictments, including those about the mishandling of classified documents, election subversion, and a hush-money case. Despite the mounting legal challenges, the former president leads the Republican presidential primary by a big margin.

