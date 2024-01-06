Trump's Niece Says AG Letitia James Has 'Screwed' Former President 'More Than You Think' In Civil Fraud Case: 'Donald's House Of Cards Is About To Collapse'

New York Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing significant penalties against former President Donald Trump for alleged fraudulent activities related to property valuations and real estate transactions.

James initially filed a fraud case against Trump, accusing him of inflating property values when it suited his interests and deflating them when it was advantageous. The estimated fines have now surged from the original $250 million to a substantial $370 million, including interest.

One of the most significant aspects of James' legal action is her request to ban Trump from participating in the real estate industry in New York state for the rest of his life.

Amid this news, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, offered her thoughts about how it will affect her uncle in her latest Substack post titled "Letitia Screws Donald Even More Than You Think" on Friday.

"Today was a blockbuster day for Letitia James and an awful one for Donald. And when I say awful, I truly mean one of the worst days in his life. Donald has already been found liable for fraud and is simply waiting for the judge to determine how much he will be forced to pay. Considering how rock solid New York’s case against him has been, Donald is screwed," Mary Trump said.

"Donald spent his entire adult life creating an image that he was a real estate genius at the top of his game. This was his obsession and a fantasy, built entirely on the back of my grandfather’s success, a lifetime of lies and bank loans, and Mark Burnett’s tragic decision to center the Celebrity Apprentice around a failed businessman. Now, Donald’s house of cards is about to collapse - along with my grandfather’s legacy, a truly fitting end for both men," she added.

Mary Trump wrote that she also spoke with legal expert Joe Gallina, who weighed in on the implications of this situation for her uncle.

Gallina reportedly indicated a real possibility that the former presidenty could be compelled to liquidate properties held by the Trump Organization, including the iconic Mar-a-Lago.

If such a scenario unfolds, Mar-a-Lago's fate could hang in the balance. However, speculation about potential future repurposing of the property abounds.

“First, you have to remember that the holding company for Mar-a-Lago, the Trump Organization, has already been disbanded. So what does that mean for Mar-a-Lago? While Florida has some residence protection laws, they have only ever applied to traditional residences. Mar-a-Lago, a members-only club with guest rooms, is not a normal residence. The property is also not protected from [Judge Arthur Engoron]’s coming ruling,” Gallina told Mary Trump.

Meanwhle, Donald Trump has criticized James in an impassioned online tirade, responding to the New York attorney general's pursuit of a $370 million fine in his civil-fraud case.

Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform, labeled James as "totally corrupt" without providing any supporting evidence, argued the case "should never have been brought" and wrote that "they should pay me."

