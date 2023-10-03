Trump's Niece Says 2024 Election A Choice Between 'Pro-Democracy Incumbent' Vs 'Incompetent Fascist ... Itching To Become An Autocrat'

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump weighed in on media coverage of the 2024 election that is reshaping the context in which her uncle is running for the Republican nomination.

Biden’s Age: The only reason the media is harping on President Joe Biden’s age is that there is practically nothing else with which to attack him, said Mary Trump in a new substack post published on Tuesday. “The media, if nothing else, deeply invested in the horse race,” she said.

“If the question about Biden's age keeps getting asked, then we need to respond consistently with a simple answer: "If Biden is old, so is Donald,” Mary Trump, who is a psychologist by profession, said.

With 2024 now almost looking to be a rematch between Biden and Donald Trump, one must question their respective fitness for office, the former president’s niece said.

The choice is between a “competent, pro-democracy incumbent running the country” or “an incompetent fascist who's itching to become an autocrat with the power to wreak vengeance upon his enemies, and destroy the Western alliance along with the tenets of liberal democracy,” she said.

Mary Trump shrugged off Washington Post/ABC News poll results, which showed that Donald Trump led Biden by 10 points, Mary Trump. “Any poll showing either Donald or Biden leading by over 10 points—13 months out from the election and given the recent voting history of the American electorate—is useless,” she said.

Media Invested In Trump: “One takeaway is that the media is deeply invested in making sure Donald [Trump] is the Republican nominee,” Mary Trump said. “By conducting this poll and phrasing the questions the way they did, ABC News and The Washington Post essentially crowned Donald the Republican presidential nominee four months before the first Republican primary in Iowa on January 15, 2024,” she said.

Whether the other nominees have a shot at the nomination or not, has been totally pre-determined by the media's obvious choice, she said. They give Donald Trump free airtime which he does not have to share with the other candidates and allow him to lie and disseminate that without any meaningful oversight, pushback, or fact-checking, she added.

Contrary to journalistic neutrality, corporate media are “essentially short-circuiting the campaigns of any Republican not named Donald Trump,” Mary Trump said.

The psychologist also attached significance to the results of other polls suggesting that up to half of Democrats would prefer the 2024 Democratic nominee to be somebody other than Biden.

“No serious Democrat who ‘prefers’ some theoretical other Democrat in the primary is going to vote for Donald Trump—or any of the current crop of Republicans running for the Republican nomination—for president,” she said.

What matters and what nobody bothers to mention is “Biden is leading his opponents for the Democratic nomination by a much greater margin than Donald [Trump] is leading his opponents in the Republican primary,” Mary Trump said.

