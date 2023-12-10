Trump's Niece Reveals Her Uncle's Intent To Undermine Democracy: 'He Has Every Intention Of Destroying American Democracy'

In an interview with CNN, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and niece of former President Donald Trump, shared her perspective on the former President's recent comments about dictatorship.

She emphasized the importance of understanding the implications of his words and the consistent patterns in his behavior.

Addressing the former President's statement about being a dictator, Mary Trump underscored the seriousness of such claims. She noted that dictators do not simply abandon their authoritarian ways and highlighted her uncle's self-serving motives behind his actions.

“Dictators don't stop being dictators. And he has every intention of destroying American democracy, and we need to be clear why. It's entirely for his own benefit. Nothing about this is ideological,” Mary said.

Mary Trump also commented on Donald Trump's derogatory language, such as labeling opponents as "vermin." She pointed out that this language is consistent with his past behavior and indicative of his increasing influence and disregard for others.

This rhetoric, she argued, poses a significant threat to democratic values and human dignity.

Also Read: Trump's Niece Says Newly Released Audio Is 'Key Evidence' That Could Convict Her Uncle And 'His Pathetically Inflated Sense Of Himself'

Another aspect of Donald Trump's behavior that Mary Trump highlighted is his longstanding adversarial relationship with the media.

She recalled his history of threatening media personalities criticizing him, emphasizing the danger of such behavior when combined with political power.

The interview with Mary Trump sheds light on the potential risks associated with the former President's rhetoric and behavior, particularly as they relate to the health of American democracy and the societal impact of his words and actions.

When asked about the recent Wall Street Journal poll showing Donald Trump ahead of President Joe Biden, Mary said, "I think one of the taglines of Donald's ascendence in American politics is that, it doesn't surprise me but that doesn't mean it isn't shocking. It's shocking, it's demoralizing, and it's a pretty devastating commentary on a significant portion of the American electorate."

"I think it is almost certainly inevitable that he will be the Republican nominee barring unforeseen circumstances. So it will be a contest again between President Biden and Donald Trump. So given that, I think it's going to depend in part on the legal calendar when he has to show up which trials are going forward," Mary added.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin On Shutterstock.com

Now Read: Trump's Niece Blasts Former President, Says This Is The 'Worst Thing' That Could Happen To Him

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.