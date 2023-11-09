Trump's Niece Finds It 'Beyond Disturbing' That Only Biden, Not Her Uncle, Is Being Asked To Step Aside In Polls: 'We Clearly Are In A Very Bad Place'

A recent New York Times/Siena poll found that Donald Trump was leading President Joe Biden in five of the six most important battleground states, with the latter facing backlash over his handling of the economy and several other issues.

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump weighed in on the results of the poll in a substack post published on Tuesday.

What Happened: The numbers were terrible, Mary Trump conceded. She, however, decried the fact that due to the Electoral College, a handful of states decide the presidential election. Something needs to be done, she said.

Mary Trump, a psychologist, noted that Biden won the popular vote in 2020 by over 7 million votes but his margin of victory was approximately 43,000 votes across three swing states.

Delving into the NYT/Siena poll, Mary Trump noted that the sample size of the surveys is small and the people polled are registered voters not likely voters. Almost a fifth of respondents didn't vote in 2020, she said.

Mary Trump also took exception to the number of Black voters who said they would vote for Donald Trump. The poll results showed that 22% said they would vote for him — a number for a Republican never seen in modern American politics, she said. She noted that her uncle got just 8% of the Black vote in 2016.

“Whether these polls are accurate or truly representative of how voters feel at the moment, it's beyond disturbing that, of the two leading candidates, the only one being asked to step aside is Joe Biden,” Mary Trump said.

“As a country, we clearly are in a very bad place.”

Trump Vs. Biden: “In the last three years, Donald Trump has continued to spread the big lie, compounded the treason he committed on January 6th by promising to pardon the insurrectionists currently serving time in prison, been found liable for rape, continued to align himself with [Vladimir] Putin, [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, and [Viktor] Orban, praised Hezbollah terrorists, and is currently facing four criminal indictments—and far too much more to mention,” Mary Trump said.

Biden, meanwhile, has created 14 million jobs, supported Ukraine as it fights for democracy, and championed the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, among other things, she said.

“Just as in 2016 and 2020, the media are normalizing Donald's candidacy—despite his COVID response, the insurrection, and his various crimes—because he is the leading Republican nominee, ” Mary Trump said. “Joe Biden has saved the economy, the Western democratic alliance, and (at least temporarily) American democracy, yet he is not afforded the same courtesy,” she added.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.

