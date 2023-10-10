Trump's Niece Calls Republican Lawmaker 'Hamas' Favorite Senator,' Accuses Him Of Undermining Biden During Israel-Hamas Conflict

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump slammed Republicans for ruthlessly and publicly undermining the authority of Democratic presidents in a new substack post.

What Happened: Following trikes against Israel by Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Republicans blamed President Joe Biden for funding the attacks by ways of unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets as part of a deal to secure the release of five American hostages, Mary Trump said in the post published on Monday.

The former president’s niece, who is a psychologist by profession, noted that the funds were transferred from South Korea to Qatar and can be used only for humanitarian purposes. Not one dollar of the fund has been spent yet, she said, citing Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In fact, it was the House Republicans who were rumored to be siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s “illegal” war against Ukraine, Mary Trump said. The House GOP members bargained to freeze “urgently needed” aid to Ukraine in exchange for preventing a government shutdown, the psychologist said.

The Republicans are “promoting pro-Russian propaganda; they are undermining America's ability to strengthen the Western alliance, protect liberal democracy, and prevent the spread of the deadly conflict,” Mary Trump noted. They are also doing things to impede Biden’s ability to govern, she added.

Tuberville’s Ulterior Motive: Mary Trump slammed Sen. Thomas Tuberville (R-AL), who refused to back down on his months-long blockade on hundreds of military promotions, stating that he has taken advantage of a Senate rule that allowed a single Senator to place a blanket hold on Senate nominations.

Tuberville basis for his objection is due to the Pentagon abortion policy that grants leave and travel expenses to military personnel who have to travel out of state in order to obtain abortion services, she noted.

“Thanks to Tuberville's narrow, narcissistic ambitions,” the U.S. Navy does not have a Chief of Naval Operations and about 300 military positions remain unfulfilled, Mary Trump said. Tuberville is likely keeping vital military positions open in the “cynical hope that Donald will win in 2024 and fill all of those vacancies with anti-democracy sycophants,” she said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mary Trump said “Tommy Tuberville is Hamas' favorite Senator.”

Tommy Tuberville is Hamas' favorite Senator. pic.twitter.com/bSdXgI8kww

— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 9, 2023

Mary Trump also called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) for working along with Tuberville to undermine American national security just to make Biden look bad.

“It's time, then, for the Democratic majority to take the gloves off. If the rules as they currently exist are this wildly unfair and damaging to our very fragile democracy, change them or break them,” she added.

Photo: Shutterstock and wikimedia.org

