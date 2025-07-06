Trump’s Next AI Move Could Lead to a Fortune for These Overlooked Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Not long ago, I won an award at a car show: best sounding sports car.

The judges gave me the top prize for a stunning piece of German engineering I happen to own, pictured below.

I won’t bore you with the specs – let’s just say it gets more admiring looks than I do these days.

That car show was at Mar-a-Lago – just a few minutes from my home in Florida.

Most people think of it as a fancy club. Or a Florida landmark. Or, depending on your politics, the Winter White House.

See, I get invited there pretty regularly. My family and I have some wonderful memories from our time there.

Over the years, I’ve shaken hands with senators and bumped elbows with billionaires.

At Mar-a-Lago, President Trump likes to be a DJ and plays the music (very loud) in the outdoor courtyard where everyone is dining.

Back in February, I was there when Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined President Trump for dinner.

I also happen to know Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary. My son went to school with his son at Stanford. He actually tried to buy a piece of my business back in the day. He’s a nice guy.

Now, I’m not telling you all this to brag.

I’m telling you because I want you to understand that I know how the Trumpworld operates.

I know some of them. And I know people that know them.

Being “plugged in” like this helped me:

Predict President Biden’s dropout back in December – months before it happened. I heard the whispers directly myself. They said the party wouldn’t risk a candidate they couldn’t prop up through the finish line… and that a California Democrat would step in. (I guessed Newsom, but Kamala got the nod instead.)

I told my premium readers that Trump would win the election. While others hedged, I laid out what to expect from Trump 2.0: a manufacturing revival, an energy comeback, and an all-out push to dominate AI. All of it is now playing out in real time.

And when the tariff panic hit earlier this year, I told my readers not to worry. I explained it was just Step 1 in a broader strategy. By May, trade truces were piling up and the “crisis” had faded.

Given everything I’ve witnessed and been told, I’ve decided to come forward with another big prediction. Except this time, it’s not about politics, it’s about artificial intelligence.

In short, on July 22, I believe the Trump administration is going to reveal its AI “grand strategy” to the public. And it all because of an executive order signed by Trump just three days after becoming president earlier this year.

As someone who’s been early on major tech shifts, I’m very excited about the opportunities the July 22 announcement could bring.

I haven’t been this excited since I made my first call on an AI stock nearly a decade ago.

Let me explain…

My Early Call on AI Made Readers a Fortune

Back in 2016, you couldn’t pay most people to talk about artificial intelligence.

But I was already pounding the table on a tiny chipmaker called NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

At the time, it was trading for less than $1 per share (split-adjusted).

Now, NVIDIA had some nice things going for it. But its potential was largely being ignored on Wall Street.

I saw something most people missed — even if the full implications didn’t become fully clear to me until 2019.

As it turns out, NVIDIA’s GPUs – or graphics processing units – were ideal for something called parallel processing. That made them perfect for AI.

A few years later, a reader told me that single trade helped him turn $12,000 into $700,000.

His words: “Best investment I’ve ever made.”

I’m bringing this up because I still believe we’re in the early innings of the AI megatrend.

I also still think NVIDIA is critical to the AI Boom. No doubt, you’re likely to do well by owning it.

But mark my words: The next chapter of the AI Boom is going to catch a lot of people by surprise.

That’s because the big, truly life-changing gains won’t be found in the big-name AI stocks like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) or Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). They won’t be found in hardware giants like Intel Corporation (INTC) or Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), either.

They’ll be in what I call the “hardware behind the hardware.”

See, when most folks hear “AI,” they picture a chatbot or a self-driving car.

That’s the surface. The real action is happening underneath – in the physical systems that power those technologies. The factories. The data centers. The energy-hungry hardware that keeps it all running.

And right now, there’s a problem. America doesn’t control the pieces it needs to keep that engine going.

A Matter of National Security

The people in President Trump’s orbit know this. And they’re terrified of losing the AI race against China.

To put it bluntly, we should all be concerned.

Consider this…

Over the past decade, according to Stanford University, the Chinese government has funneled $912 billion into strategic industries like AI.

That’s one of the major reasons why tech gurus like Elon Musk, David Sacks, Peter Theil and others have emerged to the forefront to support Trump.

Because while they might not always see eye to eye, they all know one thing.

We have to win this race. Because the winner – much like the Cold War before it – will control the global order for the next 50 years.

The stakes are that high. And it’s why President Trump’s upcoming AI announcement is so important.

See, three days after he returned to office, President Trump signed an executive order.

And just like that, it set a 180-day deadline to come up with a plan to overhaul and secure America’s AI infrastructure.

That clock runs out on July 22.

And based on everything I’ve seen – including my own analysis and conversations here in Florida – I believe the announcement coming on that day could set off a massive reordering of the AI market.

Let me be clear: I believe this could be the single most important policy move of Trump’s presidency.

That’s why I’m going to host a special briefing called Trump’s AI Day to tell you everything you need to know. (Reserve your spot instantly, here.)

It all happens on Wednesday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

I’m doing this because most investors won’t be ready for what’s coming.

But if you position yourself now, I believe you could turn a small stake into a major windfall.

That’s because there are still small, overlooked companies quietly aligned with the priorities laid out in this Executive Order.

These aren’t software firms. They aren’t chipmakers.

In fact, these stocks account for less than 2% of the overall market.

But I’ve found five of them. And each one operates in a niche that’s about to be pushed into the spotlight – thanks to this new policy shift and a growing urgency to scale up America’s AI infrastructure.

And on Wednesday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern, I’ll even give you the name and ticker symbol of one of them – completely free of charge. All you have to do is join me for the briefing to learn more about what’s going on, and why it’s so important.

You can automatically reserve your spot for Trump’s AI Day briefing right here.

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

