Trump’s Most Valuable Real Estate Properties Ranked

Former President Donald Trump is rich, but given his reluctance to disclose his tax returns and other pertinent financial information through the years, finding the total of Trump's assets has been a tall task.

But it's one that this year, Forbes undertook, and through its research, the publication found that the 45th president has property, cash and other assets worth $2.5 billion, cementing his place on the Forbes list of billionaires. His properties represent a big chunk of that total worth.

Trump got his start working for his father, Fred, a developer in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. But Donald Trump expanded the family business beyond residential properties and now has ownership stakes in golf courses, office buildings, hotels and even a winery that bears the family name.

The value of these properties is considerable, but how do they contribute to the president's overall net worth? Fortunately, Forbes has done the homework on all of the properties in the Trump Organization and Trump's personal holdings.

Read on for a glimpse of the properties in Trump's net worth portfolio.

Golf Courses

Value: $310 million

The former president frequently is photographed playing at one of his Trump golf courses, which span from coast to coast and abroad. According to the Trump Golf website, the organization owns or manages 16 courses with three more under construction - one in Oman and two in Indonesia. Two of those three will include residential properties.

And these courses are among Trump's most valuable holdings. In a March 2023 study of the former president's financial picture, Forbes put the value of Trump-owned U.S. courses at $216 million - with no debt. That does not include the golf course resorts. Three European properties were valued at $94 million, again with no debt.

Some of the Trump courses are membership only, some open to the public. Membership isn't cheap. Joining the 36-hole Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for example, costs more than $350,000, with annual feels between $14,000 and $25,000, Page Six reported.

Like Trump, the courses have proved controversial. In 2014, the PGA of America awarded the 2022 PGA Championship to the Bedminster club, which would have made it the first Trump course to host a major championship. But days after pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the organization canceled the contract for the tournament.

R&A, which runs The Open Championship, also has declined to place another edition of the tournament at Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland, which is in its rotation of courses. It last hosted The Open in 2009 but skipped its turn due to controversy swirling around Trump.

"We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself, and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances," said Martin Slumbers, the CEO of R&A, in 2021.

The LIV Golf League, an upstart tour funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, has welcomed the chance to play at Trump courses. Recently, LIV Golf made a stop at Bedminster, and in May, the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., was the site of an event in May. In October, the season-ending LIV Golf Invitational Miami will be played at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Aside from Florida, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., Trump has golf courses in California, New York and North Carolina.

Resorts

Value: $730 million

According to the Forbes report, the Golf Courses and Resorts division of Trump's holdings accounts for $730 million of his $2.5 billion in wealth. Among the resorts are the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he moved post-presidency, and the Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985 for about $10 million. Today, it's worth $325 million, Forbes reported, and Trump owns it free and clear. It's the only place that everyday Americans (who can afford it) can dine or stay on the same premises as a former president.

About 90 minutes south of Mar-a-Lago is the Doral resort in Miami. Even luxury properties weren't immune to the financial ravages of the pandemic, and Trump was forced to refinance the property in May 2022, Forbes reported. With a value of $167 million and a debt of $125 million, Trump has $42 million of equity in the property, per Forbes.

New York City Properties

Value: $720 million

The New York skyline is peppered by the Trump name on a variety of buildings, and his holdings in the city account for $720 million of his portfolio, according to the Forbes study. He doesn't own the buildings in their entirety. Depending on the property, he might own some residential units, a share of the office or retail space, the leasehold on the land, a parking garage or even storage units.

The properties in this category include the Trump World Tower, where he owns the commercial and garage sectors and a portion of the residential units, as well as Trump Tower, Trump Palace, the Trump International Hotel & Tower and the 1290 Avenue of the Americas building.

While the latter is valued at $2 billion, per the Forbes research, when you subtract the building debt and calculate Trump's 30% share, his stake is worth $330 million.

Non-New York Properties

Value: $230 million

A born-and-raised New Yorker, Trump also has extensive holdings outside the state. Forbes pegged the value, with debts subtracted, at $230 million.

The crown jewel among the properties is 555 California St. in San Francisco. The landmark building, circa 1969, once was known as Bank of America Tower and is in the heart of the city's financial district. It's a three-building complex, and Trump owns 30% of it, putting his stake at $167 million, per Forbes.

He owns 50% of the hotels and condos at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, worth $61 million, and all of Trump Winery in Charlotteville, Virginia, with a value estimated by Forbes of $30 million.

The money-loser in this group is Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, where Trump's share is worth a negative $26 million, per Forbes.

Jennifer Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

