Trump's Momentum Is Too Big To Rig, The Bitcoin Candidate Will Win

I joined over millions of live viewers online in watching the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden last night, and as someone who attended the Republican National Convention over the summer, I was blown away by how massive this event was. There were over 20k people inside the venue and tens of thousands more outside it. A week before the election, it feels like the entire country is behind him.

For the last couple of months, I had been pretty pessimistic about Trump winning the election due to my concerns about the Democrats' plans to cheat the election. But as an American who is trying to keep his expectations leveled, it really does feel like there has been a huge shift to the Republicans advantage in this election. It feels like at least 80% of the country is now behind Trump, and I’m seeing a never ending stream of liberals and Democrats jumping ship from the Kamala Harris bandwagon.

I’m keeping a very close eye on early voter registration data coming in and most of what I’m seeing are people voting for the Republicans. Even in swing states like Pennsylvania, voters are turning out hard for Trump.

The sentiment is becoming more and more pro-Trump, and you can tell by the numbers too. Harris’ big interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast came out three weeks ago, and has only managed to get over 700k views on YouTube. In contrast, Trump’s interview on Joe Rogan was released only 3 days ago and has almost 34 million views. Trump's overall viewership online, the bigger and more authentic rallies, and optimistic support from everyday people is indicative of having far more support than his opponent. Even potentially in some blue states like New York, where the rally was last night. I don’t think Kamala could get that much support and attendees in a deep blue state if she tried.

We’re only a week out from the election now, and if things keep going the way they’re going, pro-Bitcoin Donald Trump is going to win the election. If his promises are kept, then Ross Ulbricht will be a free man. Bitcoin will have a very regulatory friendly environment to have growth and innovation thrive in. The United States will establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Gary Gensler will be fired. And the price of BTC will probably skyrocket into the six figures.

But none of this will become reality unless people turn out en masse to vote for Trump. Like Elon Musk said last night, we need to make the margins of victory so big that the election cannot be stolen by the Democrat’s cheating. Bitcoiners need to get out and vote, especially if you live in a swing or blue state!

It’s going to be a wild Tuesday next week, so Bitcoin Magazine is teaming up with Stand With Crypto to provide real time election coverage on November 5th. If you’re a Bitcoiner who wants to witness this election from the viewpoint of other Bitcoiners, make sure to tune into the stream. More details on the livestream and where to watch here.

This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.