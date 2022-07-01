US Markets

Trump's media group receives subpoena related to Digital World probe-filing

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp disclosed on Friday that former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm was served with two separate subpoenas.

Adds background

July 1 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.O disclosed on Friday that former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm was served with two separate subpoenas.

Digital World said on Monday each of its board directors had received subpoenas from federal prosecutors over the company's merger plans with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), the creator of social media platform Truth Social.

The blank-check firm said on Friday TMTG has received subpoenas from the U.S. securities regulator and a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York.

TMTG, which agreed to merge with Digital World in October, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular