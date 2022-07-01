Trump's media group receives subpoena related to Digital World probe-filing

Adds background

July 1 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.O disclosed on Friday that former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm was served with two separate subpoenas.

Digital World said on Monday each of its board directors had received subpoenas from federal prosecutors over the company's merger plans with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), the creator of social media platform Truth Social.

The blank-check firm said on Friday TMTG has received subpoenas from the U.S. securities regulator and a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York.

TMTG, which agreed to merge with Digital World in October, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

