March 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group DJT.O, owned by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, rose more than 45% on Tuesday in their debut on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.