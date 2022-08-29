Trump's home search unearthed some documents covered by attorney-client privilege-prosecutors

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday.

