Trump's Going To Cause 'Enormous Damage' If Reelected, Warns Political Strategist: 'The Guy Has The Luck Of The Devil'

None of Donald Trump’s rivals who are currently in contention to secure the Republican party’s nomination for the 2024 election stand a chance, according to political commentator Rick Wilson.

What Happened: With three Republican primary debates done and the next scheduled in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Dec. 6, the whole show is a “cookie dance” and is symbolic, Wilson said while appearing on “The Katie Phang Show” on MSNBC on Saturday.

“All of these people on the stage are hoping that Donald Trump chokes on Big Mac or gets hit by a meteor or eaten by a shark,” Wilson said, adding, “There is no hope. There is no path for any of them.”

Wilson, the co-founder of the political action committee The Lincoln Project and a Republican media strategist, said “once you get past the first three states, Donald Trump is going to roll up places where he is right now ahead by 40, 50 or even 60 points, on Super Tuesday.” By March, the former president will have won California and Texas, and will then Florida, he said.

“The horse race industrial complex trying to make something out of this that just doesn’t exist. These are people who have no real guts, courage or motivation to actually go out and critique Donald Trump,” Wilson said. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is an exception, but he has only 1% of the votes currently, Wilson added.

Ominous Second Term: Trump will use the power of the government to punish his enemies, Wilson said. “All my libertarian friends of mine should be paying attention to the power of the state to achieve his personal, political vengeance on people whom he believes have wronged him,” he said.

“This is something much darker and much different and much more dangerous,” the political analyst said.

“The problem we’re having right now as a country is, I think they’re way too many people who still think, ‘Oh well, Trump can’t win, Trump will be in jail, Trump will die,'” Wilson said, adding, “Because the guy has the luck of the devil. And if he’s back, he’s going to cause enormous damage in this country to individuals, to groups, to political opponents in every level of every scale.”

Wilson also issued a warning about Trump’s followers. “And the people around him this time will not be restrained by any grown-ups or adults or establishment.” he said. “It’s going to all be the crazies. They’re going to go absolutely wild with this guy.”

