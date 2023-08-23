News & Insights

Trump's debate counter-programming draws millions of views on X

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

August 23, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump, who opted out of a Republican primary debate on Fox News FOXA.O on Wednesday, attracted millions of viewers who watched - or at least scrolled by - a rival interview on social media platform X.

It is unclear, however, how long visitors to the site watched the pre-recorded event. X view counts include anyone who scrolled past the video or watched for just a few seconds, as well as those who viewed the entire interview. Some viewers could be counted twice if they watched the video at different times or on different devices.

"We'll get bigger ratings using this crazy forum that you are using than probably the debate," Trump, who has sparred with Fox News over what he has called unflattering coverage, told Carlson.

Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, is the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. Carlson is seeking to rebuild his audience after Fox News canceled his top-rated show in April following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false claims of election fraud.

He has been releasing regular interviews on X since June.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andy Sullivan)

