Trump's bid to disqualify Georgia prosecutor rejected by judge

Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT MORGAN

July 31, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

July 31 (Reuters) - The judge presiding over a Georgia grand jury investigation into Donald Trump on Monday rejected the former U.S. president's bid to disqualify the prosecutor leading the inquiry and to block any indictments stemming from the probe.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney also denied Trump's request to quash a special grand jury report that included recommendations on who to charge in connection with a campaign to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, when Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carried the state.

The report has remained sealed pending charges in the case.

Monday's ruling arrived potentially only days before possible indictments. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated she intends to ask a grand jury to approve charges sometime in August.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of political motives.

