Trump’s "Beautiful Bill" Will Supercharge AI – and Rattle These Markets

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

In a letter sent over 200 years ago, Benjamin Franklin described, now famously, the unpredictability of life…

“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

While the sentiment rings true, especially every April, I think it’s time for an amendment: Death, taxes… and the growth of artificial intelligence.

At this point, AI is woven into the fabric of daily life – whether we like it or not.

We’ve grown to trust voice assistants like Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Alexa and Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Siri, who answer our questions and manage our homes with simple commands.

AI-powered chatbots handle customer service concerns and help students with homework. And smart algorithms curate our streaming and online shopping recommendations.

Powering all of this magic are data centers. Massive warehouses packed with thousands of servers, humming away 24/7, processing every AI request you make.

What keeps these energy-hungry machines running? Increasingly, it’s nuclear energy.

As long as AI continues its unstoppable growth, so, too, will the nuclear energy sector that powers it.

And one big tech company just joined in on the nuclear party.

So, in today’s Smart Money, let’s take a look at the recent developments from the nuclear energy industry.

Also, while we can consider the AI Boom itself to be a certainty, the markets that surround it can be wildly unpredictable… especially recently.

That’s why I want to tell you about a master trader I know whose proven approach can help you capitalize on market uncertainty – and protect your wealth from the volatility that comes with it.

Let’s jump in…

Big Tech’s Nuclear Party

As we’ve talked about here in Smart Money, AI’s massive appetite for energy is reshaping industries.

We certainly got more proof of that this week.

On Tuesday, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) inked a 20-year agreement to buy nuclear power from Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), marking the company behind Facebook’s arrival to the nuclear scene.

With the agreement beginning in June 2027, the tech giant is committing to buying roughly 1.1 gigawatts of energy from Constellation’s Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois – the entire output from the site’s nuclear reactor.

Without this commitment, the Clinton plant was facing closure when its zero-emissions credit expired (these are payments that compensate electricity generators for not emitting greenhouse gases). So, Meta essentially saved a nuclear facility from shutting down.

“We are proud to partner with Meta,” Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez said. “They figured out that supporting the relicensing and expansion of existing plants is just as impactful as finding new sources of energy.”

Dominguez repeats my point…

Decades ago, the nuclear power industry seemed to be limping toward certain extinction, or at least irrelevancy. But when AI arrived on the scene, it started demanding spectacular volumes of electric power that existing sources could not provide.

This is why big tech has started going nuclear, and Meta is just the latest…

In September, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) also made a deal with Baltimore-based Constellationto restart a reactor at the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Pennsylvania.

Then in October, Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed an agreement with Dominion Energy Inc. (D), Virginia’s top utility company, to explore the development of a “small modular reactor” near the company’s North Anna Nuclear Generating Station. An SMR is a type of advanced nuclear reactor that can produce electricity that promises to reduce the cost of building new nuclear plants.

And just last month, Elementl Power signed an agreement with Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) to develop three sites for advanced reactors. This nuclear deal comes after Google’s previous one back in October with Kairos Power – another developer of SMRs.

So, nuclear energy demand will continue to grow alongside AI, which has now been kicked into even higher gear thanks to President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (details below).

But with every opportunity comes a risk…

A “Big, Beautiful Boost” to AI… and Volatility

In January, President Trump revoked the Biden administration’s 2023 executive order that required AI developers to share safety test results with the government before releasing high-risk systems.

Now, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” goes even further. It would block U.S. states from enforcing any of their own AI-related laws for the next 10 years.

This deregulation, if passed through Congress, would virtually guarantee that AI development will accelerate. More AI applications mean more data processing. More data processing means exponentially higher energy demands.

And nuclear power remains the only scalable solution to meet those demands.

So, AI’s future is as about as certain as death and taxes. But Trump’s policies are also shaking up other sectors.

For instance, the bill includes cuts to the U.S. Medicaid program, which means shares of major health insurers are in focus. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Cigna Group (CI) have dropped in response to the policy risks tied to the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

So, while AI may be joining death and taxes in the “certainty” column, President Trump’s proposed policy shifts create uncertainty – volatility – in other areas.

This leads to both opportunity and risk.

Some sectors will boom… while others will get crushed. The key is having a strategy to profit from both sides.

That’s where my colleague Jeff Clark, a master trader and 40-year market veteran, comes in…

I’ve known and respected Jeff for more than two decades – and so I can tell you that his strategies thrive on this kind of uncertainty. If anyone can find profitable opportunities in the chaos while protecting your wealth from the downside, it’s him.

In fact, his unique technical pattern just started flashing warning signs – something he calls the “chaos pattern.” And every time it shows up, the markets become even more volatile:

It appeared in 2008, and Jeff used it to hand his readers 10 different 100%+ winners with gains as big as 490% in 25 days from Palomar Medical Technologies .

The pattern also appeared in early 2020, and Jeff leveraged it to uncover 10 different opportunities to make 100%+ gains.

And once again, it appeared in 2022, when Jeff used it to find 12 different trades that could have more than doubled your money.

We’re talking 230% in 21 days from Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) and 333% in only two days from Citigroup Inc. (C).

All told, Jeff has used this “chaos pattern” to anticipate wild market swings and hand his readers over 1,000 winning trades. And now, it’s just reappeared.

Which is why I encourage you to attend his big event on Wednesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. Eastern (register now by going here).

Jeff is going to lay out the exact steps you need to take now to double your money at least six different times during the coming uncertainty. At this free event, you’ll learn why this “chaos pattern” happening… why it leads to volatility every time… and how you can use it to make a lot of money while others panic.

The event is free to attend. All you have to do is save your spot by going here.

Regards,

Eric Fry

Editor, Smart Money

The post Trump’s “Beautiful Bill” Will Supercharge AI – and Rattle These Markets appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.