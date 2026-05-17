TrumpIRA.gov Is Coming in 2027. What the New Retirement Account Means for Workers Without a 401(k)

Key Points

The TrumpIRA.gov website is scheduled to launch in 2027.

It will promote a new Federal Saver's Match that could benefit many workers.

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Many Americans aren't saving enough for retirement. That's especially true for millions of gig workers, independent contractors, self-employed workers, and employees at small businesses who don't have access to employer-sponsored 401(k) plans or pensions.

However, a partial solution to this problem is on the way. A new federal website called TrumpIRA.gov will launch in 2027 with a new twist on retirement savings. Here's what it means for workers without a 401(k).

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How TrumpIRA will impact many workers

In one sense, TrumpIRA won't be that big of a deal. It will only be a website that provides information to individuals who don't have access to employer-sponsored retirement plans. However, the Federal Saver's Match that TrumpIRA will promote is a big deal.

The Federal Saver's Match is a program enacted as part of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. It functions similar to an employer 401(k) match that many workers receive but is available to eligible independent contracts, self-employed individuals, and others who don't have an employer retirement plan. The federal government will match up to 50% of the first $2,000 of a worker's contribution to a traditional IRA, Roth IRA, or defined contribution retirement plan such as a 401(k).

The exact amount of the match depends on an individual's modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). The federal match phases out for MAGI of between $20,500 and $35,500 for single filers, between $30,750 and $53,250 for those who file as head of household, and between $41,000 and $71,000 for joint filers.

There are also a few other eligibility restrictions. Workers must be at least 18 years old. They can't be claimed as a dependent on another person's tax return. They also can't be full-time students.

TrumpIRA.gov will show IRA products that meet the federal government's requirements. One key requirement is that the funds must have low administrative costs of no more than 0.15%. Qualifying IRAs also can't impose minimum-contribution or balance requirements.

A potentially huge shift in retirement planning

A saver's credit has been available for years, but many Americans who qualified to receive didn't take advantage of it. The new match will address some of the shortcomings of the credit. Perhaps most importantly, the match will be directly deposited into a qualified retirement account. The credit didn't help low-income households who had little or no income tax liability to apply the credit against.

TrumpIRA.gov could boost awareness of the new Federal Saver's Match. If enough workers take advantage of this match, it will potentially be a huge shift in retirement planning.

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