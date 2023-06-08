Trump: Biden administration has informed my lawyers that I've been indicted

By Andy Sullivan

June 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Thursday that the Biden administration has informed his attorneys that he has been indicted.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

He did not provide evidence. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details. Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Justice Department has been investigating whether Trump mishandled classified documents he retained after leaving the White House in 2021.

Investigators seized roughly 13,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, nearly a year ago. One hundred were marked as classified, even though one of Trump's lawyers had previously said all records with classified markings had been returned to the government.

Trump has previously defended his retention of documents, suggesting he declassified them while president. However, Trump has not provided evidence of this and his attorneys have declined to make that argument in court filings.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Andy Sullivan, Christopher Cushing and Daniel Wallis)

