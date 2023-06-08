Trump: Biden administration has informed my lawyers that I've been indicted

June 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday that the Biden administration has informed his attorneys that he has been indicted.

He did not provide evidence. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details.

Trump said the indictment was "seemingly" related to boxes of documents.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)

