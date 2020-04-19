Trump would be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he would be willing to provide aid to Iran to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic if Tehran requested it.

"If Iran needed aid on this, I would be willing," Trump said at a White House briefing.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

