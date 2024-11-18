Trump Won the Election: 3 Changes That Could Be Coming to the Economy in the Next 4 Years

President-elect Donald Trump’s surprising and historic return to the White House in January 2025 will bring questions as to how the real estate mogul’s second administration will reshape the American economy for the next four years.

Learn More: How President-Elect Trump’s Win Could Impact Grocery Prices

Find Out: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

To make such predictions, one can look to his first presidency, as well as promises and assertions he’s made on the campaign trail, from tariffs to deportations to massive deregulation.

Tax Cuts

As NPR has reported, an extremely business-friendly administration can be expected from “Trump 2.0.” The former and future president has made clear his goal to implement corporate tax cuts to drive business.

He has also made clear his desire to extend the tax cuts he implemented in 2017, which are scheduled to expire in 2025. Additionally, he has suggested preventing the federal government from taxing Social Security and tipped income. Given that Republicans now hold a congressional majority, it is very likely that a good deal of Trump’s tax cuts will be passed, especially his 2017 tax cut extension.

Read Next: What a Trump Presidency Could Mean for Social Security in 2025

Tariffs

A rather contentious and controversial part of Trump’s economic strategy is his reliance upon tariffs – that is, fees levied upon foreign countries importing their goods to America. When Trump implemented tariffs in his previous administration, the result was higher prices here at home – importers raised their prices to make up for the tariffs, a result of which were higher prices for American consumers. Such a decision by the Trump administration could slow or even halt any economic growth spurred by Trump’s tax cuts.

Interest Rates

Due to a softening of inflation, the Federal Reserve has begun cutting interest rates. However, NPR reported that the Fed may become hesitant to continue cutting rates “if Trump’s policies put more upward pressure on prices,” and that fewer rate cuts are expected in 2025 “as a result of Trump’s election.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump Won the Election: 3 Changes That Could Be Coming to the Economy in the Next 4 Years

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.