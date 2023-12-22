News & Insights

US Markets

Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change -Canada PM

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

December 22, 2023 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.

Trump, who denies the science of climate change, said last week that if elected he would renege on a $3 billion U.S. pledge to a global fund meant to help developing countries cut emissions. Trump has made attacking the Biden administration's investments in renewable energy a core part of his campaign message.

"Yes, there's a concern particularly around the environment at a time where it's so important to move forward on protecting and building an economy of the future," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"A Trump presidency that goes back on the fight against climate change would slow down the world's progress in ways that are concerning to me," he said, describing Trump's approach to the climate during his presidency as "a menace not just to Canada but to the world".

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which outlined massive investments to accelerate the green transition, prompted Canada to spend billions to attract major automakers seeking sites to manufacture electric vehicles and battery components.

Trudeau had a rocky relationship with Trump, who once called him "dishonest and weak", and he was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Biden on his 2020 election victory.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.