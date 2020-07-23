US Markets

Trump will sign executive orders on lowering drug prices on Friday -White House

Mohammad Zargham Reuters
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on lowering drug prices on Friday, the White House said.

Trump, who had previously urged lawmakers to rein in drug costs, will deliver remarks and sign the executive orders at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Friday, according to the president's schedule issued by the White House on Thursday.

