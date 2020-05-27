Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies -W. House spokeswoman

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One, traveling with Trump to Washington from Florida a day after Twitter Inc TWTR.N attached a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact-check the president's claims.

