US Markets

Trump will announce reduction in U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday

Contributor
Jeff Mason Reuters
Published

President Donald Trump will announce a further drawdown of U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

By Jeff Mason

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will announce a further drawdown of U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

That announcement will be followed by another one in the coming days on a further reduction in U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the official said.

The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blowback from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about U.S. war dead.

Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election. His announcement, and the timing of it, may be aimed at convincing voters that he is following through on promises to end what he has described as America's endless wars.

The United States has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said last month that the United States was expected to reduce the number of its troops in Iraq by about a third in the coming months.

The United States currently has about 8,600 troops in Afghanistan. Trump said in an interview with Axios released last month that the United States planned to lower that number to about 4,000.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular