Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 10 States Where Retirees Would Save the Least

What could a retiree’s financial picture look like without Social Security taxes? Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, has presented an economic plan to eliminate tax on Social Security wages along with a lowered corporate tax rate.

While this plan would provide some seniors with immediate relief, this type of federal tax cut wouldn’t be universally beneficial to all in retirement. This is particularly true of retirees who live in states where they are taxed the most. Because Trump’s proposed federal tax cut would not affect state taxes, these retirees ultimately would save the least.

Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Try This: 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Retirement Savings in 2025

Utilizing GOBankingRates data ranking all 50 states based on the best and worst to retire rich in, we pulled 10 states with tax rates and state taxes that still would make it complicated for retirees to save a lot of money if Social Security taxes were eliminated.

California

State sales tax: 8.85%

8.85% Median property tax rate: 0.75%

0.75% Estimated property tax: $6,017

$6,017 Average Social Security benefits: $1,883

$1,883 State tax on Social Security benefits: No

View More: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

Discover Next: What a Middle-Class Social Security Check Could Look Like in 2025

Colorado

State sales tax: 7.81%

7.81% Median property tax rate: 0.55%

0.55% Estimated property tax: $3,087

$3,087 Average Social Security benefits: $2,022

$2,022 State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

That’s Interesting: I’m an Economist — Here’s What the 2025 Social Security COLA Should Be To Keep Up With Inflation

Connecticut

State sales tax: 6.35%

6.35% Median property tax rate: 1.79%

1.79% Estimated property tax: $7,510

$7,510 Average Social Security benefits: $2,171

$2,171 State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

Hawaii

State sales tax: 4.50%

4.50% Median property tax rate: 0.32%

0.32% Estimated property tax: $3,180

$3,180 Average Social Security benefits: $1,942

$1,942 State tax on Social Security benefits: No

Massachusetts

State sales tax: 6.25%

6.25% Median property tax rate: 1.14%

1.14% Estimated property tax: $7,227

$7,227 Average Social Security benefits: $2,080

$2,080 State tax on Social Security benefits: No

For You: I’m Retired and I Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 — Here’s Why

New Jersey

State sales tax: 6.60%

6.60% Median property tax rate: 2.23%

2.23% Estimated property tax: $11,806

$11,806 Average Social Security benefits: $2,139

$2,139 State tax on Social Security benefits: No

New Mexico

State sales tax: 7.62%

7.62% Median property tax rate: 0.67%

0.67% Estimated property tax: $2,016

$2,016 Average Social Security benefits: $1,789

$1,789 State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

New York

State sales tax: 8.53%

8.53% Median property tax rate: 1.40%

1.40% Estimated property tax: $6,108

$6,108 Average Social Security benefits: $1,931

$1,931 State tax on Social Security benefits: No

Trending Now: 2 Important Medicare Issues You Need To Be Aware of, According to Suze Orman

Rhode Island

State sales tax: 7.00%

7.00% Median property tax rate: 1.40%

1.40% Estimated property tax: $6,470

$6,470 Average Social Security benefits: $2,018

$2,018 State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

Vermont

State sales tax: 6.36%

6.36% Median property tax rate: 1.83%

1.83% Estimated property tax: $7,035

$7,035 Average Social Security benefits: $2,045

$2,045 State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Tax data was sourced from The Tax Foundation and is accurate as of May 7, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 10 States Where Retirees Would Save the Least

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.