News & Insights

Personal Finance

Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 10 States Where Retirees Would Save the Least

November 02, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

What could a retiree’s financial picture look like without Social Security taxes? Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, has presented an economic plan to eliminate tax on Social Security wages along with a lowered corporate tax rate.

While this plan would provide some seniors with immediate relief, this type of federal tax cut wouldn’t be universally beneficial to all in retirement. This is particularly true of retirees who live in states where they are taxed the most. Because Trump’s proposed federal tax cut would not affect state taxes, these retirees ultimately would save the least.

Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Try This: 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Retirement Savings in 2025

Utilizing GOBankingRates data ranking all 50 states based on the best and worst to retire rich in, we pulled 10 states with tax rates and state taxes that still would make it complicated for retirees to save a lot of money if Social Security taxes were eliminated.

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

California

  • State sales tax: 8.85%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.75%
  • Estimated property tax: $6,017
  • Average Social Security benefits: $1,883
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No

View More: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

Discover Next: What a Middle-Class Social Security Check Could Look Like in 2025

Pueblo Downtown Aerial With Lake stock photo

Colorado

  • State sales tax: 7.81%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.55%
  • Estimated property tax: $3,087
  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,022
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

That’s Interesting: I’m an Economist — Here’s What the 2025 Social Security COLA Should Be To Keep Up With Inflation

Hartford Connecticut neighborhood

Connecticut

  • State sales tax: 6.35%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.79%
  • Estimated property tax: $7,510
  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,171
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • State sales tax: 4.50%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.32%
  • Estimated property tax: $3,180
  • Average Social Security benefits: $1,942
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • State sales tax: 6.25%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.14%
  • Estimated property tax: $7,227
  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,080
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No

For You: I’m Retired and I Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 — Here’s Why

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • State sales tax: 6.60%
  • Median property tax rate: 2.23%
  • Estimated property tax: $11,806
  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,139
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

  • State sales tax: 7.62%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.67%
  • Estimated property tax: $2,016
  • Average Social Security benefits: $1,789
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • State sales tax: 8.53%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.40%
  • Estimated property tax: $6,108
  • Average Social Security benefits: $1,931
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: No

Trending Now: 2 Important Medicare Issues You Need To Be Aware of, According to Suze Orman

Providence Rhode Island iStock

Rhode Island

  • State sales tax: 7.00%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.40%
  • Estimated property tax: $6,470
  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,018
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes
Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

Vermont

  • State sales tax: 6.36%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.83%
  • Estimated property tax: $7,035
  • Average Social Security benefits: $2,045
  • State tax on Social Security benefits: Yes

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Tax data was sourced from The Tax Foundation and is accurate as of May 7, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 10 States Where Retirees Would Save the Least

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.