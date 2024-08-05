Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 2 Ways This Could Impact Your Social Security Benefits in 2025

U.S. presidential candidates have a long history of floating ideas that might never see the light of day but are guaranteed to grab headlines. Time will tell if that applies to ex-President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion that federal income taxes should be eliminated in favor of an “all tariff” policy. If such a policy were ever to be enacted, it would have a major impact on all Americans — including Social Security recipients.

Trending Now: Here Are All the Promises Trump Has Made About Social Security If He’s Reelected

For You: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

In June, Trump broached the idea of getting rid of income taxes during a private meeting with Republican lawmakers, CNBC reported. He’s a vocal advocate of imposing stiff tariffs on imported goods to help protect U.S. manufacturing, but those tariffs typically lead to much higher prices on consumer goods. Trump’s reasoning is that higher prices could be offset by eliminating income taxes.

The idea got immediate pushback from many tax and policy experts, who say tariffs will not provide nearly enough income to fund the government. Meanwhile, Trump will have a hard time convincing Congress to go along should he win a second term in November.

More recently, a Trump post on his Truth Social network suggested getting rid of federal income taxes on Social Security benefits. Of course, if he eliminates income taxes altogether, taxes on Social Security benefits would naturally follow.

Here are two ways your Social Security benefits could be impacted in 2025 if Trump wins and income taxes are eliminated.

You Might Get a Bigger Monthly Check

If Social Security is your only source of retirement income, chances are you don’t pay federal income taxes on it. But if you have outside income, there’s a good chance you’ll have to pay taxes. Depending on your income, either 50% or 85% of your benefits will be taxable. You can pay the IRS directly or have taxes withheld from your monthly payment, according to the Social Security Administration. With no more income taxes, those payments and withholdings will no longer apply.

Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Your Benefits Might Be Cut

Eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits would put the already stressed program under even greater financial strain. Social Security’s Old Age and Survivors (OASI) Trust Fund is due to run out of money within the next decade, leaving the program solely dependent on payroll taxes for funding. Payroll taxes currently fund about 77% of benefits, but the program also gets money from income taxes.

If income taxes are eliminated, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the trust fund’s insolvency date could be pushed up by more than a year. Some lawmakers have suggested cutting retirement benefits to deal with the shortfall when the fund becomes insolvent. If Republicans control Congress in 2025 — and fiscal hawks hold key positions — they could quickly enact legislation to cut Social Security benefits in the event that income taxes are eliminated. However, Trump would have to sign off on legislation, which is no sure thing.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 2 Ways This Could Impact Your Social Security Benefits in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.