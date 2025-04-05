Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 10 States That Would Benefit the Least

President Donald Trump has continually suggested that he may abolish the federal income tax, replacing its revenues with those generated by the institution of high tariffs upon America’s trade partners — such as China, Canada and Mexico.
While states such as California and Hawaii would greatly benefit from this (as they have high tax rates already), there are other states — that wouldn’t feel the impact of zero federal income taxes nearly as much as others.
The following 10 states are those what would feel the least impact where it counts — the paychecks of their residents.
1. Mississippi
2. Louisiana
3. West Virginia
4. Arkansas
5. New Mexico
6. Kentucky
6. Oklahoma
8. Alabama
9. Tennessee
10. Wyoming
