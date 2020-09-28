Trump vs. Biden: Stocks to Buy No Matter Who Wins the White House

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

No matter who wins at the ballot box, some investors will profit handsomely this November. Will you? Prep your portfolio for the upcoming U.S. presidential election with these top stocks to buy. Picks are updated daily by the sharpest investing minds in the business.

Latest Updates:

Scranton vs. Park Avenue: Biden Lays Down the Gauntlet

[Tuesday, September 29, 8:35 pm]

Contributed by Thomas Yeung

Devon Energy Stock Looks Like a Buy on WPX Acquisition

[Monday, September 28, 10:24 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

23 Electric Car Stocks to Buy for a Biden Victory

[Friday, September 25, 3:38 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

6 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy No Matter Who Wins

[Friday, September 25, 11:10 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Sunworks Stock Pops on Electric Vehicle Hopes

[Thursday, September 24, 9:13 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

How Should Investors View Stocks Ahead of Trump SCOTUS Pick?

[Wednesday, September 23, 12:04 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Election-Proof Returns

[Tuesday, September 22, 3:32 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Buy 'Fundamentally Superior' Stocks Ahead of the Election

[Tuesday, September 22, 11:31 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks to Buy on Trump Promises

[Monday, September 21, 1:54 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Oracle Stock Looks on Hot on Trump-Approved TikTok Deal

[Monday, September 21, 9:09 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

8 Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Biden-Driven Tax Increase

[Friday, September 18, 3:31 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Pro-Immigration Companies Betting on a Biden Victory

[Thursday, September 17, 3:07 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Election Stocks to Buy for a Biden Win and Split Congress

[Thursday, September 17, 11:08 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Think Tanks Agree on Biden's Clean Energy Plan

[Wednesday, September 16, 3:21 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Stocks to Buy That Should Thrive Under Joe Biden

[Tuesday, September 15, 2:56 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

4 Oil Stocks Clinging to President Donald Trump

[Tuesday, September 15, 1:15 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Defense Stocks to Buy as Biden Keeps Boots on the Ground

[Monday, September 14, 2:40 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Is Amazon Stock the Best Election-Proof Play Right Now?

[Monday, September 14, 11:36 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

4 Election-Proof Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy Now

[Friday, September 11, 3:30 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Biden Campaign, SPAC Craze Combine With New Offering

[Friday, September 11, 12:36 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Ultimate Guide: 20 Stocks to Buy if Trump Wins

[Friday, September 11, 11:47 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

What a Trump Ban on Xinjiang Cotton Means for Investors

[Thursday, September 10, 4:44 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy as Traders Turn to the VIX

[Thursday, September 10, 2:52 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Freeport-McMoRan Could Soar If Biden Gets Elected

[Thursday, September 10, 1:45 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

4 Election-Proof Stocks to Buy to Secure Your Portfolio

[Wednesday, September 9, 4:44 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy as Election Interference Looms

[Wednesday, September 9, 3:29 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

10 Obama-Era Winners to Watch for a Biden Presidency

[Tuesday, September 8, 4:17 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Financial Stocks to Buy for a Trump Win

[Tuesday, September 8, 3:16 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

6 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Election

[Tuesday, September 8, 2:43 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

4 Stocks to Buy as QuantumScape Preps to Come Public

[Friday, September 4, 2:57 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Vaccine Stocks to Buy as Trump Eyes Early Approval

[Friday, September 4, 1:08 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

3 Natural Gas Stocks to Buy No Matter Who Wins the Election

[Friday, September 4, 11:46 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

CFRA: Don't Panic Ahead of the Presidential Election

[Thursday, September 3, 3:25 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Biden Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Shifts Blue

[Thursday, September 3, 2:47 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

4 Stocks to Buy as Democrats and Republicans Scramble for Data

[Thursday, September 3, 2:02 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

4 Hydrogen Stocks to Buy for a Biden Victory

[Wednesday, September 2, 3:23 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

3 Ammo Stocks to Buy as Trump Shifts Public Sentiment

[Wednesday, September 2, 11:59 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

3 Stocks to Buy as Trump Makes Healthcare Promises

[Tuesday, September 1, 2:52 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

8 ESG Stocks to Buy as Biden Promises to Fight Climate 'Crisis'

[Tuesday, September 1, 10:49 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Safe Stocks to Buy to Protect Against Election Volatility

[Monday, August 31, 4:34 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 3D Printing Stocks to Buy for Escalating Trade Tensions

[Monday, August 31, 12:40 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Stocks to Buy as Trump Combats 'Cancel Culture'

[Friday, August 28, 2:51 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Stocks to Buy as Biden Maintains His Polling Lead

[Friday, August 28, 11:50 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

3 Oil Stocks to Buy for a Trump-Driven Conflict

[Thursday, August 27, 4:08 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

10 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Election-Proof Portfolios

[Thursday, August 27, 2:18 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A Biden Presidency Would Boost Corteva Stock

[Thursday, August 27, 1:00 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

3 Defense Stocks to Buy as Trump Focuses on National Security

[Wednesday, August 26, 1:04 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for a Biden Presidency

[Wednesday, August 26, 10:10 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

15 Stocks to Buy for a Trump-Driven 'Vaxtober Surprise'

[Tuesday, August 25, 3:26 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

3 Gun Stocks to Buy for Trump's Law and Order

[Tuesday, August 25, 2:16 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

