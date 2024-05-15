Trump vs Biden 2024: 3 Side Gigs To Pursue During Election Season

Election season is almost upon us, and with it comes seasonal election jobs. If you’re looking for a short-term side gig, jobs in politics might be a good choice for you this year.

1. Poll Worker

The first job you probably thought of was poll worker, because you’ve seen these folks every time you’ve gone to vote. Many people think they are volunteers, but in fact, you do get paid to work the polls.

The job is simple: you greet voters, check their identification, have them sign their name, and provide your ballot or voting instructions. Most states are in desperate need of poll workers, so as long as you meet the requirements for voter registration, age, residency, and affiliation, you’ll get hired.

You do need to attend training, which you’ll get paid for. Pay varies by state, so be sure to research “poll worker (your state)” to find jobs and check out pay details. Poll workers in Broward County, FL make $200-$340, while poll workers in Boulder, CO earn $18 an hour.

Election technician

Those electronic voting machines and paper ballot machines need someone to set them up and fix them in case of technical issues. If you’re technically inclined, this seasonal election job could be a good fit for you.

Technicians will need to attend one to two days of training, and then be available to set up and break down the voting machines on voting day. The pay is better for election technicians than for poll workers, with techs in Cook County, IL earning $385 and Phoenix, AZ earning $20 per hour.

Campaign canvasser

You can earn more as a campaign canvasser than other election jobs simply because you can spend more hours doing this job. Poll workers and election technicians are only needed on the day of the election, and for training days.

On the other hand, campaign canvassers are the people who knock on doors and talk to people about candidates in the months leading up to the election. The average canvasser earns $18.27 per hour, so as long as you don’t mind talking politics with strangers, you could earn some pretty good money knocking on doors.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump vs Biden 2024: 3 Side Gigs To Pursue During Election Season

