Trump Vice President Pick: Crypto Bettors Backing Haley, Ramaswamy, DeSantis — And This Potential Frontrunner

With a convincing win in the Iowa caucus and potential wins in early deciding states, former President Donald Trump is getting closer to securing the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

While many feel the 2024 Republican presidential race has already been decided, one item that hasn't been decided is who the former president will select as his vice presidential running mate.

What Happened: Trump won the Iowa caucus with 51% of the vote, earning 20 delegates in the Republican primary race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley ranked second and third with 21.2% and 19.1% of the vote, respectively.

Since the results of Iowa, Republican candidates DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have both dropped out of the race. Both candidates pledged their support to Trump with endorsements for the former president.

The race is now a two-person battle between Trump and Haley with New Hampshire voting in the primary Tuesday night and a key election taking place in Haley's home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24.

While many people in the U.S. can't bet on the outcome of the 2024 election or upcoming state primaries, a cryptocurrency prediction market has odds and bets ready to go.

Calling itself the world's largest prediction market, Polymarket offers betting on items in categories such as politics, Middle East, sports, cryptocurrency, pop culture, business and science. On Polymarket, users deposit to Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) using USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) and can deposit with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

One of the hottest betting markets on Polymarket is the overall 2024 election odds, which has attracted $18 million in wagers. Another rising in popularity market is who will be Trump's vice presidential pick, which has attracted over $212,000 in wagers.

The platform, which cashes out winning wagers at $1 offers several selections for Trump’s potential vice president pick.

Here are the current betting odds for Trump's potential vice presidential pick:

Vivek Ramaswamy: 12 cents yes, 89 cents no

Elise Stefanik: 26 cents yes, 77 cents no

Nikki Haley: 11 cents yes, 90 cents no

Kristi Noem: 19 cents yes, 83 cents no

Tucker Carlson: 2.5 cents yes, 98.9 cents no

Ron DeSantis: 3.6 cents yes, 97.6 cents no

Tim Scott: 12 cents yes, 92 cents no

Kari Lake: 4.8 cents yes, 97.0 cents no

Byron Donalds: 3.1 cents yes, 97.8 cents no

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 3.7 cents yes, 98.5 cents no

Ben Carson: 10 cents yes, 91 cents no

Why It's Important: Based on the current odds from Polymarket, Stefanik is the betting favorite at 26 cents, followed by Noem at 19 cents, Ramaswamy and Scott at 12 cents and Haley at 11 cents.

Stefanik has the most wagered on her with over $56,000 bet on the U.S. representative. Scott is the second most bet on candidate with over $41,000. Haley ranks third by betting volume at $34,000 with DeSantis following closely behind with $33,000. Ramaswamy ranks fifth with betting volume at $20,000.

DeSantis previously said he wasn't "a number two guy" and his battle with Trump during the debates could see him a longer shot of being selected. Many experts also don't see Haley as the potential vice presidential pick given her battles with Trump.

Ramaswamy has been considered a frontrunner by many given his support for Trump and lack of criticism against the former president during debates.

A recent NBC News piece points to Stefanik as a potential frontrunner who is high on the list of vice presidential candidates from Trump.

"She's a killer," Trump said at a recent dinner when discussing Stefanik, according to sources.

Trump spoke positively of Stefanik and political allies of the former president appear to be on board with the potential decision.

Stefanik said recently that she wouldn't discuss her conversations with Trump or the potential vice presidential selection.

"I'm honored to call him a friend. I'm proud to be the first member of Congress to have endorsed his re-election, and he had a huge win in Iowa," Stefanik said.

Polymarket could see increased attention for its political betting, which could become the biggest markets on the platform.

Betting on the Iowa caucus totaled more than $4 million when factoring in the overall vote, who would place runner-up and the margin of victory. Betting on the New Hampshire primary has already passed $5 million and could continue to increase ahead of Tuesday's vote.

The 2024 election betting has passed the prediction market for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs getting approved, which was previously one of the top betting markets of all time on Polymarket.

