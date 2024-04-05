Trump Versus Harris — The Implications for Bitcoin

The race to become next US president is in full swing, with very little to choose between Democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump. Even after Harris appeared to win the first and maybe only live debate before voters go to the polls, her lead falls comfortably within the margin of error.

One issue receiving greater attention in this election cycle is cryptocurrencies. A study completed by non-governmental organization Citizens United, which campaigns for more transparency in US political funding, shows that nearly half of corporate donations to both candidates in 2024 have come from the crypto sector.

So where do the two candidates sit on this issue, and what would victory for each mean for Bitcoin and crypto in general?

The Trump Camp

While Trump was initially skeptical of crypto, referring to Bitcoin as a scam, his opinion has evolved. In addition to accepting donations in Bitcoin, his campaign has raised millions of dollars through the sale of non-fungible tokens. His fourth batch, the ‘America First’ collection, netted over $2 million within a few days of launching at the end of August, according to PolygonScan, a block explorer for the Polygon protocol.

Trump’s embrace of crypto extends further than fundraising. In June, he expressed his support for Bitcoin miners on his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming they may represent the ‘last line of defense’ against a central bank digital currency, an initiative the Federal Reserve is currently exploring. He wants all future mining activity to take place in the US. Then in August, the Trump family announced the launch of a decentralized finance project called ‘The Defiant Ones’, which they have hinted will serve the underbanked. Trump also believes stablecoins can prolong the US dollar’s global hegemony and pledged to end ‘Operation Chokepoint 2.0’, a supposedly coordinated effort by the incumbent administration to prevent the crypto industry from accessing mainstream banking services.

Trump’s pick of J.D. Vance as his running mate reinforces his pro-crypto credentials. Vance is a former venture capitalist (VC) who held between $100,000 and $250,000 worth of digital assets on the Coinbase exchange in 2022, according to official disclosures. In August 2021, before becoming a senator, Vance criticized President Biden’s infrastructure bill, which forced crypto firms to submit tax returns. The following year, he used Canadian efforts to cut off banking services to COVID protesters as a reason to embrace digital assets. Since getting elected, but before he was ‘hired’ by Trump, Vance drafted legislation that would overhaul the way the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission supervise the crypto markets.

Key Proposals from the Bitcoin 2024 Conference

Trump’s attendance at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference, held in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of July, provided further evidence of his support for crypto. In his speech, Trump proposed retaining the US government’s Bitcoin holding, much of it seized as a result of criminal investigations, as part of a ‘strategic national stockpile’. But he was less bullish than Senator Cynthia Lummis, who announced the Bitcoin Act, which would include:

Establishing a decentralized network of Bitcoin vaults managed by the Department of Treasury

Implementing a program to purchase one million Bitcoin and ultimately hold 5% of the total circulating supply (in line with the country’s gold reserve policy)

Affirming the right of individuals to store Bitcoin in self-custody wallets and ensuring the government’s holding doesn’t impact financial freedom

The Harris Camp

In contrast to her opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to take a stance on crypto. But adopting a more balanced approach than the Biden administration- championed by senior figures including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and SEC Chair Gary Gensler- may appeal to Harris given that an estimated 50 million Americans hold digital assets. She could align herself with some of the more supportive elements in her party, like the 32 Democrats who voted with the Republicans in favor of a bill to reconsider the SEC’s approach to regulating crypto (which President Biden vetoed).

In a sign that the Democrats are increasingly open to embracing digital assets, Future Forward, a leading liberal political action committee (PAC) that supports the Harris campaign, recently started accepting crypto. It onboarded Coinbase Commerce, the corporate arm of Coinbase, in early September, allowing the committee to receive donations in Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and more.

Super PAC support

Crypto advocates have received considerable support from super PACs like Fairshake, which seeks a clearer regulatory framework for blockchain innovators in the US. It had raised over $200 million by mid-September according to nonpartisan research group Open Secrets, including sizeable donations from leading VC Andreessen Horowitz and crypto firms Ripple and Coinbase. Out of total expenditure of $21 million, Fairshake has spent more than $6.5 million supporting Democrats, $13.5 million opposing Democrats and just under $1.5 million supporting Republicans. It has also transferred funds to two other super PACs: $37 million to Defend American Jobs and $20 million to Protect Progress, which support pro-crypto Republicans and Democrats respectively.

Implications of a Trump vs. Harris Presidency on Bitcoin

Trump’s evolving stance and choice of a crypto advocate as a running mate indicate that he would be more favorable to Bitcoin and digital assets in general. At a macro level, his protectionist and inflationary trade policies may cause political instability and weaken the dollar’s status as a reserve currency, but they would be bullish for Bitcoin, which many see as a store of value, similar to gold. Furthermore, the likelihood that Trump would replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair when his term ends in early 2026 with a more dovish appointment would also boost crypto. However, any hint of fiscal conservatism would strengthen the dollar and have the opposite effect.

Harris is expected to adopt a more cautious approach based on her past affiliations. But distancing herself from the Biden administration’s stance and aligning with the growing pro-crypto faction within the Democratic party would soften the impact on Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Investor takeaway

Whoever wins the race to the White House, crypto should benefit. Investors can take advantage via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offer a convenient and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to digital assets. They also provide peace of mind, following the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs at the start of the year, followed by spot Ethereum ETFs in May. While these were key milestones, they represent the first steps in the democratization of crypto in the US markets.