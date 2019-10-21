US Markets

Trump urges quicker action to allow imported drugs from Canada

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called on U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar to speed up the administration's efforts to allow cheaper medicines to be imported from Canada.

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at a White House meeting with his Cabinet, has long called for cheaper prices for prescription medicines. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in July began taking steps to allow states and other groups to import drugs from Canada.

(Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

