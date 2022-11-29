Trump 'unlikely' to be president after hosting Fuentes, top Republican McConnell suggests

By Steve Holland and David Morgan

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The top two Republicans in the U.S. Congress broke their silence on Tuesday about former President Donald Trump's dinner last week with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying the Republican Party has no place for antisemitism or white supremacy.

"There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy, and anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," McConnell told reporters without mentioning Trump by name.

McCarthy was pressed for his thoughts on the Trump dinner by reporters at the White House, after talks with President Joe Biden.

"I don't think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes," said McCarthy, currently the House minority leader. "His views are nowhere within the Republican Party or within this country itself."

Tuesday's comments were the first by McCarthy and McConnell to address the Trump dinner.

Fuentes has been described as a white supremacist by the U.S. Justice Department. The Anti-Defamation League said Fuentes once "'jokingly denied the Holocaust and compared Jews burnt in concentration camps to cookies in an oven.'"

While president, Trump was broadly criticized for not explicitly condemning white nationalists whose August 2017 rally on a college campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, was seen as having provoked violence with counter-protesters, one of whom was killed.

"You also had people that were very fine people on both sides," Trump said at the time.

Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday called for an apology from Trump for the meeting with Fuentes.

"President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize," Pence said in a televised interview with NewsNation.

McCarthy mentioned that Trump said he didn't know who Fuentes was.

"I condemn his ideology. It has no place in society," he said of Fuentes.

Fuentes attended the dinner with Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, who has also drawn widespread criticism for antisemitic comments.

"The president will have meetings with who he wants. I don't think anybody, though, should have a meeting with Nick Fuentes, and his views should come nowhere within the Republican Party or the country itself," McCarthy said.

