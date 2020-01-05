US Markets

Trump, U.K.'s Johnson discuss situation in Iran, Iraq -White House

Alexandra Alper Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a statement.

The release offered few details of the specifics of the call, noting only that the two leaders "reaffirmed the close alliance between the two countries."

