US Markets
REGN

Trump treated with experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

President Donald Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits" after being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement on Friday.

Adds details

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits" after being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement on Friday.

Conley said the president received an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN.O dual antibody and was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

Regeneron's drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies: manufactured copies of human antibodies to the virus that are being studied for use in patients with early illness.

The technique is already in wide use for treating a range of illnesses. Data so far is limited for COVID-19 antibodies, but U.S. infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci is among those saying it has promise.

Regeneron this week reported trial results showing that its antibody drug improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects, and said it planned to talk with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about an emergency use authorization.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular