Trump Trade, Walmart & Nvidia Previews & Buy CASY Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains discusses why all eyes will be on President Trump Tuesday as U.S. stock indexes rest near new highs on the back of U.S.-China trade war optimism.

We then take a look at some notable companies from Walmart WMT to Nvidia NVDA that are set to report their quarterly earnings results later this week. And the episode closes with why Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Wall Street will be watching closely for U.S.-China trade war updates from President Trump at his speech from the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday afternoon. Trump’s speech comes after he seemed to downplay some of Beijing’s tariff-related comments last week.

Clearly uncertainty remains, but all three major U.S. stock indexes continue to climb to new highs in November amid solid U.S. economic data and better-than-projected quarterly earnings results. Most of the big-name consumer-facing tech companies have already reported, which means Cisco CSCO and Nvidia will both grab the spotlight over the next several days.

Meanwhile, pure-play marijuana stocks such as Cronos Group CRON, Canopy Growth CGC, and others face what could prove to be a pivotal week. Investors should also consider paying attention to Chinese upstart coffee chain and Starbucks SBUX challenger, Luckin Coffee LK, when it reports Wednesday.

On top of that, the world’s largest retailer reports on Thursday as investors continue to expect big e-commerce growth as Walmart proves it can easily stand up to Amazon AMZN. Disney DIS stock also popped Tuesday morning after it officially launched its streaming TV service to challenge Netflix NFLX and Apple AAPL.

We then close with a look at why gas station and convenience store standout Casey's General Stores is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.