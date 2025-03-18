Trump Trade Turbulence Drives Windfall for Bank (JPM) Equities Desks

US stock traders at JPMorgan (JPM) are reaping a windfall as volatile market conditions, triggered by Trump’s abrupt policy shifts, have created an unprecedented surge in trading volumes. The equities desk is on track to boost its revenue by more than 30% this quarter compared to last year, potentially breaking past records. This comes amid a backdrop of sudden selloffs and rapid market adjustments that have rattled investors, even as banks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) also see their trading gains rising.





Amid the chaos on Wall Street, Trump’s policy moves—ranging from sweeping tariffs to unpredictable government spending cuts—have not only unsettled investors but also set off a cascade of market reactions. The resulting volatility has benefited bank traders, who now capture significant fees from increased client trading in response to price swings. Yet, while the banks are enjoying a robust trading environment, hedge funds are struggling to manage crowded positions and deleverage rapidly, highlighting a stark contrast in market strategies.





Market Overview:





JPMorgan’s equities trading revenue is projected to surge by over 30% this quarter.



Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are also showing strong gains from heightened trading activity.



Volatile market conditions driven by Trump’s policy shifts have created opportunities for banks.



Key Points:



Trump’s erratic trade policies and tariff announcements have triggered a wave of selloffs.



Increased trading volumes have led to record fee collections for bank equities desks.



Hedge funds are under pressure as rapid deleveraging exposes vulnerabilities in crowded trades.



Looking Ahead:



The sustained volatility may prompt further intervention by policymakers if the downturn deepens.



Investors will be closely monitoring the earnings reports of major banks for signs of market stabilization.



Long-term market recovery could hinge on resolving trade policy uncertainties and restoring investor confidence.



Bull Case:



JPMorgan's equities trading revenue surge (30%+ quarterly growth) demonstrates banks' ability to capitalize on market volatility through client-focused trading strategies.



Increased derivatives trading and client activity during price swings creates recurring revenue streams unaffected by directional market moves.



Major banks' post-2008 evolution toward facilitation rather than proprietary bets proves resilient during turbulent political climates.



Trump-induced market gyrations could sustain trading volumes through 2025 election cycle, maintaining revenue tailwinds.



Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley's parallel gains suggest industry-wide strength in equities trading operations during crises.



Bear Case:



Revenue surge depends on unsustainable market chaos - policy normalization or tariff resolution could abruptly reduce volatility.



Broader economic damage from tariffs (potential recession, consumer spending cuts) might eventually overwhelm trading gains.



Hedge fund deleveraging ($1T+ in market value wiped out) threatens liquidity and could reduce trading counterparties.



Regulatory backlash against bank windfalls during economic uncertainty could lead to new restrictions/fee structures.



Nasdaq correction and tech sector weakness (-8% YTD) signals structural market stress that could spread to broader indices.



Despite the significant gains by bank traders, the broader market remains jittery as the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade war continues to dominate investor sentiment. The divergence between the robust performance of bank equities and the struggles of hedge funds underscores a shifting landscape where volatility now drives profits for some while exposing risks for others.Looking ahead, the ongoing interplay between aggressive trade policies and market reactions will be pivotal. As policymakers and market participants navigate these turbulent times, the ability of banks to capitalize on trading volatility may provide a temporary cushion even as broader economic concerns persist.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

